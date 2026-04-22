RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.67 and traded as high as $110.00. RPM International shares last traded at $107.2150, with a volume of 811,097 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPM. Wall Street Zen upgraded RPM International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on RPM International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on RPM International from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.33.

View Our Latest Report on RPM International

RPM International Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average of $107.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. RPM International had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 8.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. RPM International's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. RPM International's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 275 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,387.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company's Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

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