RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.3750.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Weiss Ratings downgraded RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

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RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Source article

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Source article

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Source article

Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Neutral Sentiment: RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts.

RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” relate to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics products and Microsoft’s AI GPU support, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation and are unlikely to affect the stock directly.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $183.52 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $183.00 and its 200-day moving average is $188.99. The company has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX has a 12 month low of $140.47 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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