RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.3750.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

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Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $200.91 on Wednesday. RTX has a 1 year low of $142.98 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $270.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average of $191.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of RTX by 68.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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