RTX (NYSE:RTX) Insider Sells $1,799,451.53 in Stock

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) insider Troy Brunk sold 8,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,799,451.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,444.61. The trade was a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.37. 7,776,322 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.61 and a fifty-two week high of $221.34.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.The company had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.41%.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.53.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here