RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 2.6% - Here's What Happened

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $170.78 and last traded at $171.1060. Approximately 6,725,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,963,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.68.

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Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $210.75.

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RTX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $230.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.86.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,592 shares of company stock valued at $13,023,502. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in RTX by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $5,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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