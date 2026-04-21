RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 4.4% - What's Next?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $186.54 and last traded at $187.26. 7,444,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,888,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.79.

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Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank cut RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Down 4.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.59.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock worth $16,851,633,000 after purchasing an additional 630,558 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock worth $12,750,087,000 after purchasing an additional 799,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,310,000 after purchasing an additional 105,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock worth $3,998,155,000 after acquiring an additional 625,994 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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