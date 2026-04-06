RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Up 1.1% - Should You Buy?

Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $198.63 and last traded at $198.2810. 2,291,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,184,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.21.

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Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $204.44.

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RTX Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company's 50 day moving average is $200.25 and its 200-day moving average is $184.71.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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