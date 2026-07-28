RTX (NYSE:RTX) VP Kevin Dasilva Sells 2,250 Shares

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) VP Kevin Dasilva sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $488,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,360,076.07. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,776,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,380. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $150.61 and a twelve month high of $221.34. The stock has a market cap of $294.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.89 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTX's payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Institutional Trading of RTX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of RTX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 62,448 shares of the company's stock worth $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $2,308,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in RTX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock worth $424,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,439,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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