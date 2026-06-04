Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Rubrik also updated its Q2 2027 guidance to 0.030-0.050 EPS.

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Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.02. 6,289,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Rubrik's revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rubrik will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RBRK shares. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,326 shares in the company, valued at $174,450. This represents a 54.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $930,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at $393,411.15. This represents a 70.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 398,939 shares of company stock valued at $27,628,167 over the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Rubrik

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Negative Sentiment: CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap disclosed two large share sales totaling more than 212,000 shares in early June, which can weigh on sentiment even though both trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. SEC filing for Arvind Nithrakashyap sale

CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap disclosed two large share sales totaling more than 212,000 shares in early June, which can weigh on sentiment even though both trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Negative Sentiment: Director John Wendell Thompson also sold shares, adding to the perception that insiders may be taking profits after Rubrik’s strong run. SEC filing for John Wendell Thompson sale

Director John Wendell Thompson also sold shares, adding to the perception that insiders may be taking profits after Rubrik’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: Director Yvonne Wassenaar disclosed another sale, reinforcing the near-term insider-selling overhang on RBRK. SEC filing for Yvonne Wassenaar sale

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rubrik by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company's stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $5,896,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Rubrik by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,114 shares of the company's stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rubrik by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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