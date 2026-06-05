Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBRK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rubrik from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rubrik from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.32.

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Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 199,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $16,809,393.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 314,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,467,965.44. This trade represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $930,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,411.15. The trade was a 70.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 398,939 shares of company stock valued at $27,628,167. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 99.3% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Rubrik News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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