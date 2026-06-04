Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Updates Q2 2027 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $395.0 million-$397.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.6 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.250-0.350 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Rubrik from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Rubrik stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.02. 6,289,200 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,443. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.43 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total value of $58,206.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $187,777.98. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $1,053,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 314,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,802,183.68. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 398,939 shares of company stock worth $27,628,167. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Key Rubrik News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Negative Sentiment: CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap disclosed two large share sales totaling more than 212,000 shares in early June, which can weigh on sentiment even though both trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. SEC filing for Arvind Nithrakashyap sale

CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap disclosed two large share sales totaling more than 212,000 shares in early June, which can weigh on sentiment even though both trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Negative Sentiment: Director John Wendell Thompson also sold shares, adding to the perception that insiders may be taking profits after Rubrik’s strong run. SEC filing for John Wendell Thompson sale

Director John Wendell Thompson also sold shares, adding to the perception that insiders may be taking profits after Rubrik’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: Director Yvonne Wassenaar disclosed another sale, reinforcing the near-term insider-selling overhang on RBRK. SEC filing for Yvonne Wassenaar sale

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,272 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,449,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,356,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,257,000 after purchasing an additional 274,132 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Rubrik by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $160,608,000 after buying an additional 397,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rubrik by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,044 shares of the company's stock worth $185,724,000 after buying an additional 136,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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