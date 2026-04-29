Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Rush Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

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Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $45.67 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The firm's 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

More Rush Enterprises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Enterprises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and $88 price target, signaling analyst confidence and ~17% upside from the recent price; this is a clear positive catalyst for demand. Wolfe Research initiation

Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and $88 price target, signaling analyst confidence and ~17% upside from the recent price; this is a clear positive catalyst for demand. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a $0.19 quarterly cash dividend (record May 12, pay June 10), adding income appeal for yield-seeking investors and supporting shareholder returns. Dividend announcement

The board declared a $0.19 quarterly cash dividend (record May 12, pay June 10), adding income appeal for yield-seeking investors and supporting shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS of $0.77 beat consensus by $0.05 and net income rose year-over-year to $61.5M, which supports valuation and helps offset revenue weakness. Q1 results

Q1 EPS of $0.77 beat consensus by $0.05 and net income rose year-over-year to $61.5M, which supports valuation and helps offset revenue weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Company reported Q1 revenue of $1.68B vs. $1.85B a year ago, and an absorption ratio of 126.9% — mixed operational signals that warrant watching for margin and inventory trends. Detailed press release

Company reported Q1 revenue of $1.68B vs. $1.85B a year ago, and an absorption ratio of 126.9% — mixed operational signals that warrant watching for margin and inventory trends. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of the stock in outlets noting Nasdaq interest and headlines may boost short-term attention and volume but are not direct fundamental drivers. Kalkine Media article

Coverage of the stock in outlets noting Nasdaq interest and headlines may boost short-term attention and volume but are not direct fundamental drivers. Negative Sentiment: Some headlines emphasize that revenue missed consensus (~$1.69B estimate) which can temper enthusiasm despite the EPS beat; revenue shortfall is the primary near-term negative for the stock. Revenue miss coverage

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

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