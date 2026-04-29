Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Rush Enterprises from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $82.00.

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Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.36. 333,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,911. The business's 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $45.67 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.55%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $809,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $243,449.20. The trade was a 76.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 10,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $650,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,678,108.50. This represents a 19.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,450. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 495.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Rush Enterprises

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Enterprises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and an $88 price target, signaling ~20% upside from recent levels and giving institutional buy-side validation. Read More.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and an $88 price target, signaling ~20% upside from recent levels and giving institutional buy-side validation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $0.19 quarterly cash dividend (record May 12, payable June 10), which supports income-oriented holders and modestly raises the stock’s yield profile (~1.0% annualized). Read More.

Board declared a $0.19 quarterly cash dividend (record May 12, payable June 10), which supports income-oriented holders and modestly raises the stock’s yield profile (~1.0% annualized). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results: Rush reported $0.77 EPS, beating the $0.72 consensus and showing higher net income year-over-year (net income $61.5M vs. $60.3M prior year), suggesting margin resilience despite revenue pressure. Read More.

Q1 results: Rush reported $0.77 EPS, beating the $0.72 consensus and showing higher net income year-over-year (net income $61.5M vs. $60.3M prior year), suggesting margin resilience despite revenue pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market/press coverage is active (multiple outlets running the earnings/dividend and analyst initiation); broader newsflow could amplify moves but is informational rather than catalytic by itself. Read More.

Market/press coverage is active (multiple outlets running the earnings/dividend and analyst initiation); broader newsflow could amplify moves but is informational rather than catalytic by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus narrowly ($1.68B vs. $1.69B expected) and came down from prior-year revenue, which likely triggered profit-taking and short-term weakness despite the EPS beat. Read More.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

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