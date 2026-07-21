Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $1.8914 billion for the quarter.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rush Enterprises Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $45.67 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.58.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Rush Enterprises's payout ratio is 22.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised Rush Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rush Enterprises

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $577,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,172,220.67. This trade represents a 33.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 495.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5,790.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 427.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 70.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

Further Reading

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