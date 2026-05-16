Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Rating Lowered to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital raised Rush Street Interactive to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.63.

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Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of RSI opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.65. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 106,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $2,658,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Neil Bluhm sold 1,371,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $34,223,904.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,612,134 shares of company stock valued at $86,203,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 5.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,441 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,535 shares of the company's stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company's stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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