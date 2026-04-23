Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$51.41 and last traded at C$51.62, with a volume of 48279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.82.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RUS shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$53.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Russel Metals

Russel Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business's fifty day moving average is C$48.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.18.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Russel Metals had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals.

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