RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Shares of RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . 64,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session's volume of 91,555 shares.The stock last traded at $64.46 and had previously closed at $64.24.

Get RWE alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of RWE from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of RWE from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RWE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Read Our Latest Report on RWEOY

RWE Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52.

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.76 billion. RWE had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.77%. RWE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.576-3.395 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RWE AG will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Company Profile

RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.

In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak‐load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RWE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RWE wasn't on the list.

While RWE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here