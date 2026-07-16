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RXO (NYSE:RXO) Shares Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
RXO logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • RXO shares rose 6.8% after Truist Financial raised its price target on the stock from $26 to $30 and kept a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $28.69 during the session.
  • Other analysts remain mixed on RXO, with several recent target increases but an overall consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.
  • RXO’s latest quarterly results beat revenue expectations, with $1.43 billion in revenue versus the expected $1.34 billion, while EPS matched estimates at -$0.09.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. RXO traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 261,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,287,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RXO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RXO from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.43.

Get Our Latest Report on RXO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in RXO by 227.6% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

RXO Stock Up 6.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 2.03.

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). RXO had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rxo Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO Inc NYSE: RXO is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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