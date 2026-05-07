RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective points to a potential upside of 65.11% from the company's previous close.

RXST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised RxSight to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on RxSight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on RxSight from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RxSight from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.44.

Get RxSight alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on RXST

RxSight Stock Down 19.6%

RXST stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 451,610 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. RxSight has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $225.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in RxSight by 46.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 686,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 217,371 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 168.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 146,248 shares of the company's stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 91,815 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company's stock.

RxSight News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RxSight this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham cut its price target from $13 to $11 but kept a Buy rating, highlighting continued upside potential (Needham sees an ~82% upside from current levels). Needham Lowers PT, Keeps Buy

Needham cut its price target from $13 to $11 but kept a Buy rating, highlighting continued upside potential (Needham sees an ~82% upside from current levels). Neutral Sentiment: RxSight reiterated its full-year sales outlook and provided revenue guidance of $120.0M–$135.0M (consensus ~$129.1M), leaving guidance roughly in line but skewing slightly below consensus midpoint. Company Reiterates Full-Year Sales Outlook

RxSight reiterated its full-year sales outlook and provided revenue guidance of $120.0M–$135.0M (consensus ~$129.1M), leaving guidance roughly in line but skewing slightly below consensus midpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Top-line: Q1 revenue of $30.89M beat the $29.75M estimate, which is a modest positive in the report. Q1 Revenue Beats Estimates

Top-line: Q1 revenue of $30.89M beat the $29.75M estimate, which is a modest positive in the report. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed materially: Q1 loss was ($0.19) vs. consensus ($0.12), and EPS worsened year-over-year — a key driver of the stock's weakness. Earnings Miss and Call

EPS missed materially: Q1 loss was ($0.19) vs. consensus ($0.12), and EPS worsened year-over-year — a key driver of the stock's weakness. Negative Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment is soft: the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” from brokerages, adding downside pressure. Average Rating of Reduce

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced intraocular lens (IOL) systems for patients undergoing cataract surgery and lens replacement procedures. The company's flagship product, the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), is designed to provide customized vision correction by allowing non‐invasive post‐operative adjustments. Using ultraviolet light, surgeons can fine‐tune the lens power after implantation to achieve optimal visual outcomes, reducing reliance on glasses or contact lenses and enhancing patient satisfaction.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, RxSight has pursued regulatory clearances and market access across multiple regions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RxSight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RxSight wasn't on the list.

While RxSight currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here