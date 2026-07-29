RxSight (RXST) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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RxSight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 79,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company's 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded RxSight from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $6.50 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RxSight from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RxSight

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,885 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in RxSight by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,479,000 after buying an additional 403,581 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP raised its holdings in RxSight by 35.4% during the third quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 87.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 903,846 shares of the company's stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 422,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,977 shares of the company's stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company's stock.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced intraocular lens (IOL) systems for patients undergoing cataract surgery and lens replacement procedures. The company's flagship product, the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), is designed to provide customized vision correction by allowing non‐invasive post‐operative adjustments. Using ultraviolet light, surgeons can fine‐tune the lens power after implantation to achieve optimal visual outcomes, reducing reliance on glasses or contact lenses and enhancing patient satisfaction.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, RxSight has pursued regulatory clearances and market access across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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