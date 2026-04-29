RxSight (RXST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect RxSight to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $29.7330 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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RxSight Trading Down 1.6%

RXST stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. RxSight has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $295.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair started coverage on RxSight in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RxSight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RxSight from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded RxSight to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RxSight

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RxSight in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in RxSight by 110.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in RxSight by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RxSight by 156.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RxSight by 200.3% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced intraocular lens (IOL) systems for patients undergoing cataract surgery and lens replacement procedures. The company's flagship product, the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), is designed to provide customized vision correction by allowing non‐invasive post‐operative adjustments. Using ultraviolet light, surgeons can fine‐tune the lens power after implantation to achieve optimal visual outcomes, reducing reliance on glasses or contact lenses and enhancing patient satisfaction.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, RxSight has pursued regulatory clearances and market access across multiple regions.

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