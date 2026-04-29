Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

RxSight (RXST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
RxSight logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • RxSight will report Q1 2026 results after the market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, with analysts expecting EPS of ($0.12) and revenue of $29.73 million; a conference call is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET.
  • RXST opened at $7.17 and was trading down about 1.6%, with a market cap near $295.9M and a 12‑month range of $5.90–$16.74, while analysts carry an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.78.
  • RxSight is a medical‑technology company known for its Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), which allows non‑invasive post‑operative adjustments to intraocular lenses to improve vision outcomes after cataract surgery.
  • Five stocks we like better than RxSight.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect RxSight to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $29.7330 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

RxSight Trading Down 1.6%

RXST stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. RxSight has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $295.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair started coverage on RxSight in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RxSight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RxSight from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded RxSight to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RxSight

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RxSight in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in RxSight by 110.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in RxSight by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RxSight by 156.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RxSight by 200.3% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced intraocular lens (IOL) systems for patients undergoing cataract surgery and lens replacement procedures. The company's flagship product, the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), is designed to provide customized vision correction by allowing non‐invasive post‐operative adjustments. Using ultraviolet light, surgeons can fine‐tune the lens power after implantation to achieve optimal visual outcomes, reducing reliance on glasses or contact lenses and enhancing patient satisfaction.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, RxSight has pursued regulatory clearances and market access across multiple regions.

See Also

Earnings History for RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in RxSight Right Now?

Before you consider RxSight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RxSight wasn't on the list.

While RxSight currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines