Ryanair FY2027 EPS Forecast Increased by Erste Group Bank

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryanair in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $4.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Ryanair's current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Ryanair's FY2028 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Ryanair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.33.

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Ryanair Stock Down 0.4%

RYAAY opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.11. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,449 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $230,992,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 15.2% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 118,057 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.4% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,052,677 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $118,645,000 after acquiring an additional 170,242 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ryanair

In other Ryanair news, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 12,562 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $326,737.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,304 shares in the company, valued at $632,147.04. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Andreas Gruber sold 13,467 shares of Ryanair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $350,276.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,858 shares in the company, valued at $542,516.58. This represents a 39.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 126,607 shares of company stock worth $3,386,997 over the last 90 days.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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