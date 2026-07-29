Ryanair FY2028 EPS Forecast Decreased by Erste Group Bank

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2028 EPS estimates for Ryanair in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.64. The consensus estimate for Ryanair's current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.18). Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion.

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Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ryanair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised Ryanair from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 658.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,245 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,041,000 after buying an additional 861,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryanair news, insider John Jh Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 76,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,021. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Dara Brady sold 8,973 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $233,387.73. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 17,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $456,475.50. This trade represents a 33.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,607 shares of company stock worth $3,386,997.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Ryanair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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