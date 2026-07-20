Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.95%.

Get Ryanair alerts: Sign Up

Ryanair Stock Down 4.6%

Ryanair stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research lowered Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ryanair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RYAAY

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryanair

In other news, CEO Andreas Gruber sold 13,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $350,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,858 shares in the company, valued at $542,516.58. This trade represents a 39.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider John Jh Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 76,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,021. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,607 shares of company stock worth $3,386,997.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 280.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 76.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 2,929.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryanair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryanair wasn't on the list.

While Ryanair currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here