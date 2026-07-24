Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $283.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. Citigroup's target price points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Stephens raised Ryder System to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $259.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ryder System from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ryder System from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $279.88.

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Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.82. 244,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,181. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.73. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $157.67 and a 12-month high of $284.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.04. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 522.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

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Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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