Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $253.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the transportation company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.00.

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Ryder System Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of R stock opened at $274.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.01. Ryder System has a one year low of $148.05 and a one year high of $284.25. The company's fifty day moving average price is $242.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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