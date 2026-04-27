Ryder System (NYSE:R) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $254.16 and last traded at $255.1210, with a volume of 535338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.34.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on R. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.89.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 32,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total transaction of $6,691,270.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $321,587.89. This trade represents a 95.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 41,779 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $9,329,250.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,116,892.40. This represents a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,673 shares of company stock valued at $28,233,471 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.70 and a 200 day moving average of $194.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is 30.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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