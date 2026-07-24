Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $296.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $259.00 to $296.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on R. Barclays boosted their price target on Ryder System from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ryder System from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ryder System from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $279.50.

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Ryder System Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of R stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $269.66. The stock had a trading volume of 184,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,804. The stock's 50 day moving average is $261.59 and its 200-day moving average is $228.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.01. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $157.67 and a 52-week high of $284.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.04. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,067,569.46. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 522.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Ryder System News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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