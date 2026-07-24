Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "positive" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Ryder System to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $272.50.

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Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $266.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,751. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $157.67 and a 1-year high of $284.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,569.46. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 522.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 36.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Ryder System

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ryder posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $3.73, topping estimates and improving from $3.32 a year ago, which suggests the company is executing well despite a mixed freight and transportation backdrop. Article title

Ryder posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $3.73, topping estimates and improving from $3.32 a year ago, which suggests the company is executing well despite a mixed freight and transportation backdrop. Positive Sentiment: The company raised 2026 earnings guidance to $14.40-$14.80 per share, signaling management sees continued profitability momentum for the rest of the year. Article title

The company raised 2026 earnings guidance to $14.40-$14.80 per share, signaling management sees continued profitability momentum for the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted operating performance was solid, with comparable pre-tax earnings rising year over year, reinforcing the idea that Ryder is managing costs and margins effectively. Article title

Adjusted operating performance was solid, with comparable pre-tax earnings rising year over year, reinforcing the idea that Ryder is managing costs and margins effectively. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue of $2.69 billion came in below Wall Street expectations, so investors are likely balancing the earnings beat against softer-than-expected top-line growth. Article title

Revenue of $2.69 billion came in below Wall Street expectations, so investors are likely balancing the earnings beat against softer-than-expected top-line growth. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 was slightly below consensus, which may limit upside if investors focus on near-term caution rather than the stronger full-year outlook. Article title

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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