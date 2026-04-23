Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.050-14.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated a "peer perform" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ryder System from $245.00 to $239.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on R

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $227.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.79. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $133.06 and a fifty-two week high of $233.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 41,779 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $9,329,250.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,116,892.40. This represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 12,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total value of $2,786,362.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,330,852.10. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,673 shares of company stock worth $28,233,471 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,037 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $134,937,000 after buying an additional 539,854 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 974,620 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $186,533,000 after buying an additional 504,404 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,108 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $134,855,000 after buying an additional 250,432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,968 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,156,000 after buying an additional 155,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,242 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 119,618 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Further Reading

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