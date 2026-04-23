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Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Ryder System logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ryder set FY2026 EPS guidance at $14.05–$14.80, roughly in line with the Street consensus of $14.05, and did not provide formal revenue guidance.
  • For the most recent quarter Ryder reported EPS of $2.54, beating estimates of $2.30, but revenue of $2.57 billion missed the consensus of $3.11 billion.
  • Insiders have been net sellers—CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 41,779 shares (~$9.33M) and insiders sold 130,673 shares (~$28.23M) over the last quarter, with insiders owning about 4.9% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.050-14.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated a "peer perform" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ryder System from $245.00 to $239.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on R

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $227.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.79. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $133.06 and a fifty-two week high of $233.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 41,779 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $9,329,250.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,116,892.40. This represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 12,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total value of $2,786,362.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,330,852.10. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,673 shares of company stock worth $28,233,471 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,037 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $134,937,000 after buying an additional 539,854 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 974,620 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $186,533,000 after buying an additional 504,404 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,108 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $134,855,000 after buying an additional 250,432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,968 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,156,000 after buying an additional 155,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,242 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 119,618 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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