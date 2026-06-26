Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Barclays's price target indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.44.

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Ryder System Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:R traded down $7.38 on Friday, hitting $260.54. 371,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.17 and a 200-day moving average of $218.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $157.67 and a fifty-two week high of $284.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The company's revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,292 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $317,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ryder System by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,947 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $331,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ryder System by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,320 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $206,822,000 after purchasing an additional 453,697 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Ryder System by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,117 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $157,111,000 after purchasing an additional 62,313 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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