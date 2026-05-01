Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Ryder System alerts: Sign Up

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a "peer perform" rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.89.

View Our Latest Report on R

Ryder System Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of R stock opened at $253.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $214.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.35. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $135.74 and a 1 year high of $256.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John J. Diez sold 9,632 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $2,140,230.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 183,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,842,582. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 12,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total transaction of $2,786,362.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,852.10. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 130,673 shares of company stock worth $28,233,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ryder System by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,835 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ryder System by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,941 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $12,628,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,495,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,658 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $163,675,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ryder System by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,763 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryder System, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryder System wasn't on the list.

While Ryder System currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here