Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.1150, with a volume of 353828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ryerson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ryerson from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Ryerson

Ryerson Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. Ryerson has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ryerson's dividend payout ratio is -50.68%.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 11,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $311,866.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,354,251.71. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $85,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $728,575.12. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,674 shares of company stock worth $492,576. Corporate insiders own 6.58% of the company's stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson NYSE: RYZ is a U.S.-based metals distributor and processor that supplies a broad range of metal products and value-added services to industrial customers. Its product mix typically includes carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum and specialty alloys in forms such as sheets, plate, bar, tubing and structural shapes. The company focuses on meeting the material needs of manufacturers, fabricators and other industrial end markets.

Beyond distribution, Ryerson offers processing and finishing services designed to prepare metal for downstream manufacturing.

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