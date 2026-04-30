Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.49, Zacks reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 32.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.770-9.140 EPS.

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Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:RHP traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.03. 857,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $83.82 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The firm's 50 day moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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