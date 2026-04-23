Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post earnings of $0.8270 per share and revenue of $649.9740 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $83.82 and a 1-year high of $105.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Ryman Hospitality Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 739,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $66,261,000 after purchasing an additional 479,990 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,975,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,161,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 116.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,163 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,252,000 after buying an additional 199,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 245.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 210,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,870,000 after buying an additional 149,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RHP

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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