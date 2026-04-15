S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.83 and last traded at GBX 38.65, with a volume of 3766807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.85.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 28 to GBX 30 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 38 to GBX 43 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 32.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SFOR

S4 Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22. The firm has a market capitalization of £256.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 5 earnings per share for the quarter. S4 Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

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