Saar Dotan Sells 15,000 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) EVP Saar Dotan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $376,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,175.03. This represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Saar Dotan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Saar Dotan sold 20,000 shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $492,600.00.

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ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 0.6%

ZIM traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. 151,424 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,357. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 1.56%. Analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.1%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,720,986 shares of the company's stock worth $68,879,000 after acquiring an additional 788,514 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,845,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,906,396 shares of the company's stock worth $102,934,000 after acquiring an additional 472,092 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 378,174.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,782,745 shares of the company's stock worth $80,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 3,268,773 shares of the company's stock worth $86,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZIM. Fearnley Fonds upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.70 to $15.80 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $31.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. NYSE: ZIM is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

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