Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Sabra Healthcare REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a payout ratio of 153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sabra Healthcare REIT to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 893,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,028. The company's 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.67. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $221.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $204.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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