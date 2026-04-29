Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Sabra Healthcare REIT updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.550-1.590 EPS.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

SBRA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,379,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,003. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company's fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.67. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Healthcare REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Nuveen LLC raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 7,303,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,116 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $97,378,000 after purchasing an additional 447,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,723,546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $89,464,000 after buying an additional 334,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,930,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,544 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $65,448,000 after buying an additional 56,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SBRA

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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