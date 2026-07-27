Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 9.5% - Should You Buy?

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR - Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.8177 and last traded at $1.8177. Approximately 202,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,548,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sabre from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $1.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SABR

Sabre Stock Up 8.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $709.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $760.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Corporation will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sabre by 17.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,707 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Sabre by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 227,323 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 12.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,891 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sabre by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157,394 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world's principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre's suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

Further Reading

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