Safe Pro Group (SPAI) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Safe Pro Group to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Safe Pro Group had a negative return on equity of 119.17% and a negative net margin of 800.91%. On average, analysts expect Safe Pro Group to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Safe Pro Group Price Performance

SPAI stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.56. Safe Pro Group has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Safe Pro Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Pro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Safe Pro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Safe Pro Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Pro Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Pro Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 144,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPAI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Safe Pro Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Safe Pro Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Safe Pro Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Safe Pro Group

Safe Pro Group Company Profile

Safe Pro Group, Inc engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Safe-PRO USA, Airborne Response, and Safe Pro AI. The company was founded by Daniyel Erdberg on December 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

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