Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Safehold from a "market outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Safehold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Safehold from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut Safehold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Safehold Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.58.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $110.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Safehold's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 39.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 115.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company's stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.

Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.

Further Reading

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