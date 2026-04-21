Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Price Down 4.3% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY - Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.79 and last traded at $85.49. Approximately 10,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 262,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.32.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAFRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safran from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Safran to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Safran

Safran Stock Down 7.1%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Safran

Safran is a French multinational company active in aerospace, defense and security, with headquarters in the Paris area. The group was formed through the consolidation of long-established French aerospace and technology businesses and has developed into a broad supplier to commercial aviation, helicopters, space programs and military customers. Safran operates manufacturing, engineering and service facilities around the world to support original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket needs.

The company's principal activities cover aircraft propulsion and equipment.

Further Reading

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