Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Down 11.2% - Time to Sell?

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $359.06 and last traded at $350.3480. 282,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 484,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.44.

Get Saia alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Saia from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Saia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $524.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $441.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $462.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAIA

Saia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $441.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,524 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth about $1,505,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Saia by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,040 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Saia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Saia wasn't on the list.

While Saia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here