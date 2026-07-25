SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.0810.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial set a $18.00 target price on SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

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Insider Activity

In other SailPoint news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 23,940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $389,982.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,331,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,943.19. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Abby Payne sold 21,542 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $350,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 908,964 shares in the company, valued at $14,807,023.56. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 497,832 shares of company stock worth $7,934,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SailPoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in SailPoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,173,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of SailPoint by 13.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,000 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the second quarter worth $1,948,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 12.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 40.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,764,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 504,726 shares during the period.

SailPoint Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. SailPoint has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.20.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.14 million during the quarter. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 14.04%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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