SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Shares Up 4.9% - Here's What Happened

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $14.9130. 1,636,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,410,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on SailPoint from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SailPoint from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SailPoint

SailPoint Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 2.00.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.14 million during the quarter. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. Research analysts expect that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SailPoint

In related news, insider Abby Payne sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $194,017.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 930,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,663,598.76. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 7,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $149,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 189,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,789,520. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 534,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,848 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,317,789 shares of the company's stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the fourth quarter worth $234,681,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of SailPoint by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 905,653 shares of the company's stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 401,431 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,412,578 shares of the company's stock worth $26,768,000 after purchasing an additional 255,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint by 186.6% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 1,747,161 shares of the company's stock worth $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,643 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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