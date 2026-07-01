SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Trading 8.7% Higher - Time to Buy?

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 601,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,569,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAIL

SailPoint Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.02.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.14 million for the quarter. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SailPoint news, President Matt Mills sold 34,171 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $391,599.66. Following the transaction, the president owned 2,451,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,092,287.64. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Abby Payne sold 16,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $194,017.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 930,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,663,598.76. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,848. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 102,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in SailPoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in SailPoint by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 7,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in SailPoint in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About SailPoint

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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