Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 3.9% - Time to Sell?

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $162.21 and last traded at $163.3660. Approximately 11,995,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 13,845,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.06.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still argue Salesforce is undervalued relative to its AI strategy, lower valuation, and earnings profile, which could support a rebound if growth re-accelerates.

Some analysts still argue Salesforce is undervalued relative to its AI strategy, lower valuation, and earnings profile, which could support a rebound if growth re-accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Salesforce continues to attract investor attention, and some commentary says its faster AI growth and lower valuation give it an edge versus peers like Adobe. Article Title

Salesforce continues to attract investor attention, and some commentary says its faster AI growth and lower valuation give it an edge versus peers like Adobe. Neutral Sentiment: Salesforce is still seeing positive product and business headlines, including the U.S. Air Force adopting its Missionforce platform for fleet management, which could reinforce its credibility in mission-critical enterprise software. Article Title

Salesforce is still seeing positive product and business headlines, including the U.S. Air Force adopting its Missionforce platform for fleet management, which could reinforce its credibility in mission-critical enterprise software. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage suggests the stock may have long-term upside from current levels, but the market is still waiting for clearer evidence of a growth inflection before rewarding the shares more meaningfully.

Some coverage suggests the stock may have long-term upside from current levels, but the market is still waiting for clearer evidence of a growth inflection before rewarding the shares more meaningfully. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce’s price target from $287 to $185 and downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal Weight, signaling less confidence in near-term upside. Article Title

Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce’s price target from $287 to $185 and downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal Weight, signaling less confidence in near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: A second rating downgrade this month added to concerns that Salesforce may lack a strong growth catalyst, with one analyst saying the risk/reward looks balanced rather than compelling.

A second rating downgrade this month added to concerns that Salesforce may lack a strong growth catalyst, with one analyst saying the risk/reward looks balanced rather than compelling. Negative Sentiment: Investor worries about AI disruption are growing, including reports that companies are replacing expensive Salesforce contracts with AI-built CRM tools and that new AI-native competitors could challenge Slack and other Salesforce offerings.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.51.

View Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $170.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's payout ratio is 20.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,035 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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