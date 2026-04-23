Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 8.7% - Here's Why

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $170.65 and last traded at $173.3310. 22,622,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 13,201,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.80.

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Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $279.18.

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Salesforce Stock Down 8.7%

The firm has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.68 and a 200-day moving average of $222.98.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

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