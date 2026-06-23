Samak Azar Sells 335 Shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Samak Azar sold 335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $27,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,813.65. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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GlobalFoundries Price Performance

Shares of GFS stock traded down $6.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $92.55.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,962,385 shares of the company's stock worth $106,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,866 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,047,000 after purchasing an additional 257,254 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 8,275,141.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,813,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,454 shares of the company's stock worth $95,315,000 after purchasing an additional 350,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,382,003 shares of the company's stock worth $83,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,129 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Arete Research set a $95.00 target price on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFS

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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